Stafi One Day Volume Reaches $71.54 Million (FIS)

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. One Stafi coin can currently be bought for about $2.34 or 0.00005019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stafi has a total market cap of $26.21 million and approximately $71.54 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Stafi has traded down 28.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Stafi Coin Profile

Stafi (FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. Stafi’s official website is www.stafi.io . The official message board for Stafi is medium.com/stafi . Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Buying and Selling Stafi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stafi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stafi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stafi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

