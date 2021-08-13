STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.25.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG opened at $41.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. STAG Industrial has a 1-year low of $29.34 and a 1-year high of $41.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.28.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $138.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.36 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 6.78%. STAG Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that STAG Industrial will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.72%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STAG. Surevest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the first quarter worth approximately $1,279,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.6% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 299,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,053,000 after buying an additional 15,930 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 11.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 5,781 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 14.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 53,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 6,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 645,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,415,000 after buying an additional 23,594 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.