STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.05 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for STAG Industrial in a report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.00. Capital One Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for STAG Industrial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.30). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $138.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. STAG Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.22.

Shares of STAG opened at $41.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.90. STAG Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $29.34 and a fifty-two week high of $41.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 457.5% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 76.72%.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

