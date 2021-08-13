STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Sets New 12-Month High at $41.93

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $41.93 and last traded at $41.87, with a volume of 12987 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STAG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Capital One Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. STAG Industrial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.22.

The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $138.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.36 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 34.24%. STAG Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.72%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in STAG Industrial by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 306,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,459,000 after buying an additional 8,856 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at $465,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 191,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after purchasing an additional 10,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,312,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,990,000 after purchasing an additional 224,235 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAG Industrial Company Profile (NYSE:STAG)

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

