Standard Metals Processing, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPR) Short Interest Update

Standard Metals Processing, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPR) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SMPR stock remained flat at $$2.02 during trading on Friday. 4 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,286. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.53. Standard Metals Processing has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $18.00.

Standard Metals Processing Company Profile

Standard Metals Processing, Inc, an exploration stage company, intends to operate as a custom processing and permitted toll milling service provider. It focuses on the extraction of precious and strategic minerals from mined material, such as minerals in the gold, silver, and platinum metal groups. The company was formerly known as Standard Gold Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Standard Metals Processing, Inc in December 2013.

