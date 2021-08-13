Standard Metals Processing, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPR) Short Interest Update

Standard Metals Processing, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPR) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
SMPR stock remained flat at $$2.02 during trading on Friday. 4 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,286. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.53. Standard Metals Processing has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $18.00.
Standard Metals Processing Company Profile
