Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Shares Bought by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 286.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,671 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.84% of Standard Motor Products worth $7,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SMP. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 166.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,686 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after acquiring an additional 87,793 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 157.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,965 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 28,092 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,236 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In other Standard Motor Products news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $1,417,500.00. Also, SVP Thomas Tesoro sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total value of $64,485.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,129.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,181 shares of company stock valued at $2,108,895. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SMP stock opened at $45.02 on Friday. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.09 and a 1 year high of $55.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.97.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.60. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $342.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.70%.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

