Standard Protocol (STND) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.17 Million

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. During the last week, Standard Protocol has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000810 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Standard Protocol has a total market cap of $5.17 million and approximately $431,472.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Standard Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00047244 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.67 or 0.00138123 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.62 or 0.00154844 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003630 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,548.18 or 1.00010996 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $409.25 or 0.00860805 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Standard Protocol Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Standard Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Standard Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Standard Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Standard Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.