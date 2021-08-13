StarHub Ltd Declares Dividend of $0.37 (OTCMKTS:SRHBY)

StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBY) announced a dividend on Friday, August 13th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.3725 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

SRHBY stock opened at $8.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.03. StarHub has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $9.89.

Separately, DBS Vickers raised StarHub to a “buy” rating and set a $1.38 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

StarHub Ltd, an integrated info communications company, provides communications, entertainment, and digital solutions for individuals and corporations in Singapore. The company operates in four segments: Telecommunications, Cyber Security, High Security Assurance Product, and Regional Information Communication Technology.

