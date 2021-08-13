STARSHIP (STARSHIP) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.70 Million

STARSHIP (CURRENCY:STARSHIP) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. In the last seven days, STARSHIP has traded 30.3% lower against the US dollar. STARSHIP has a market cap of $1.70 million and $20,932.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STARSHIP coin can currently be bought for $0.0897 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get STARSHIP alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00047320 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.40 or 0.00139373 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.63 or 0.00154567 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003706 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,572.92 or 0.99860854 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.05 or 0.00860739 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

STARSHIP Profile

STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC

Buying and Selling STARSHIP

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STARSHIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STARSHIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STARSHIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STARSHIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STARSHIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.