STASIS EURO Market Capitalization Reaches $104.62 Million (EURS)

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 13th. STASIS EURO has a total market cap of $104.62 million and approximately $2.91 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, STASIS EURO has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One STASIS EURO coin can currently be bought for $1.18 or 0.00002475 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO is a coin. It launched on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 88,625,940 coins. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet . The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

STASIS EURO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

