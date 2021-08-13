State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 155.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,083 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $87,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 211.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,049,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $670,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,627 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,643,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,382,952,000 after buying an additional 441,659 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 37,572.7% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 414,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $136,581,000 after buying an additional 413,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,489,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,027,036,000 after buying an additional 408,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,711.1% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 310,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 301,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $4.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $410.78. 1,979,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,951,385. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.52 and a 52 week high of $418.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $375.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GS. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.82.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

