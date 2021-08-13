State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 1,000 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,700 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 0.8% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Tesla were worth $131,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln Capital Corp raised its holdings in Tesla by 1.2% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.2% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.0% in the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 780 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA traded down $5.08 on Friday, hitting $717.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,690,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,786,559. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $658.18. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $325.33 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 373.53, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.17, for a total transaction of $930,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,164,014.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total transaction of $719,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,490,659.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,675 shares of company stock worth $38,960,554. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSLA. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $581.89.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

