State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 2,235,100 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 1,086.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,440,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,235,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System owned about 0.44% of First Horizon worth $42,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First Horizon by 24.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,939,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,064,304,000 after acquiring an additional 12,253,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in First Horizon by 0.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,476,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,791,000 after buying an additional 98,919 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in First Horizon by 10.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,870,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,094,000 after buying an additional 758,180 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in First Horizon by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,753,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,116,000 after buying an additional 312,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Horizon by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,310,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,626,000 after buying an additional 542,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Hovde Group raised First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. First Horizon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.58.

In other news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $355,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FHN traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.25. 3,611,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,896,458. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $19.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.50.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 33.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

