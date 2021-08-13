State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 251,900 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 894.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System owned about 0.25% of PerkinElmer worth $43,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PerkinElmer by 1.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in PerkinElmer by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 780,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $111,967,000 after acquiring an additional 29,288 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in PerkinElmer by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the first quarter worth $4,786,000. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PKI traded up $0.82 on Friday, reaching $183.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,444. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.46 and a 52-week high of $188.40. The company has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 37.29%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 3.37%.

In other PerkinElmer news, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $777,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $345,332.70. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PKI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.86 price objective (down from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $172.11 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.09.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

