State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 39,600 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 276,302 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 39,600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Keysight Technologies worth $42,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $619,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,056,730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $139,579,000 after purchasing an additional 21,572 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 72,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KEYS. Barclays downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.90.

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total value of $816,541.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,217,681.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $229,155.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,783 shares of company stock worth $1,152,033 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.10. The stock had a trading volume of 502,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.89. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.62 and a 52-week high of $168.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.93.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 28.46%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

