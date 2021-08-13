State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 500 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Danaher were worth $42,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Danaher by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,144,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,234,975,000 after purchasing an additional 786,018 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,827,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,337,402,000 after buying an additional 480,620 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,891,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,219,926,000 after buying an additional 197,104 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,380,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,660,906,000 after buying an additional 1,234,748 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,480,237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,458,572,000 after buying an additional 520,564 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.93, for a total transaction of $2,002,831.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,140,329.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,530,028.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,706,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,031 shares of company stock worth $16,563,181 in the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $315.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,371,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,357. The company has a market cap of $225.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.73. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $192.51 and a 52 week high of $315.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DHR. Cowen lifted their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.93.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

