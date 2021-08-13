State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 8,200 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $47,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 162.3% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 75.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. Argus increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.47.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 99,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total value of $20,034,166.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,204,369 shares in the company, valued at $22,093,771,897.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,388,332 shares of company stock valued at $334,484,711. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $264.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,482,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,680,284. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $273.04. The company has a market capitalization of $253.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.67.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Read More: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.