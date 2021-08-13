State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 659,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $51,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth $46,000. Country Trust Bank increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 868.8% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth $54,000. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target for the company. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.26.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.72. The company had a trading volume of 6,808,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,510,558. The company has a market cap of $194.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.80% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

