State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 40.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 109,800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $80,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 781 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMO traded up $2.63 on Friday, reaching $544.64. The stock had a trading volume of 608,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,092. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $401.07 and a 12-month high of $546.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $507.58. The company has a market cap of $214.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.75.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.71.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

