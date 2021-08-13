State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 497.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 610,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 508,500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Otis Worldwide worth $49,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 10.4% in the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 108,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,910,000 after buying an additional 10,241 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 25.5% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,234.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 13,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 12,056 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 29.4% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 71,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 16,199 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OTIS traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $90.66. 2,823,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,493,517. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 0.85. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $58.04 and a twelve month high of $91.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.57.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. Research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OTIS. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.44 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.10.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

