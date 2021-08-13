State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 444.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 179,400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $45,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Davis Rea LTD. grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.1% in the first quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 34,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 150.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,644 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.5% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 39,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 37.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at $3,055,000. 87.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWK stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $200.12. 565,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.60. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.19 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The company has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.42.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 30.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SWK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Gabelli raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, G.Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.00.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

