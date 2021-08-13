State of Michigan Retirement System Has $112.25 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 307,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $112,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $237,000. United Bank increased its stake in Mastercard by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its stake in Mastercard by 5.0% in the first quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 1,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Mastercard by 23.3% in the first quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bennett Selby Investments LP increased its stake in Mastercard by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 11,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $412.48.

In other news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,216,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,582,676.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.85, for a total transaction of $29,208,164.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,034,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,586,588,144.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 718,419 shares of company stock worth $273,342,263 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MA stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $362.75. 2,304,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,749,666. The company has a market capitalization of $357.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $374.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $281.20 and a 1 year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

