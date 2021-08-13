State of Michigan Retirement System Has $115.25 Million Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 471,792 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 134,500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System owned approximately 0.05% of salesforce.com worth $115,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 4.5% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 4.2% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its stake in salesforce.com by 0.7% in the first quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 7,564 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 4.1% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in salesforce.com by 12.8% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.83.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,936,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,668,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.08, for a total transaction of $4,841,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 539,281 shares of company stock worth $131,273,632 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $3.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $251.56. 5,985,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,395,216. The company has a market capitalization of $232.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.63, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $243.62. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $192.52 and a 1 year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

