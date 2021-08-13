State of Michigan Retirement System Has $264.66 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,960,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,700 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises 1.6% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. State of Michigan Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $264,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $234,000. United Bank raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 22,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $343,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.6% in the first quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 8,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 853,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,893,000 after acquiring an additional 24,076 shares during the period. 66.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on BMY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

BMY stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,900,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,837,122. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $56.75 and a 1 year high of $69.34. The company has a market cap of $150.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.03.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

