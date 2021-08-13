State of Michigan Retirement System Has $46.26 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,905 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $46,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COST. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 4,949 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 9.6% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,140 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 21.7% in the first quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 674 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on COST. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.00.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,950,224.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,944. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COST stock traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $447.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,308,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,378. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $448.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $407.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

