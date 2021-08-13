State of Michigan Retirement System Has $50.45 Million Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 34.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 76,300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Biogen worth $50,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIIB. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 23,953.3% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,000 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Biogen by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,688,122,000 after purchasing an additional 936,190 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,110,340,000 after purchasing an additional 370,371 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter worth about $87,957,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Biogen by 1,498.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 244,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,476,000 after purchasing an additional 229,464 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $1.57 on Friday, hitting $342.25. The stock had a trading volume of 732,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,838. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $352.32. The company has a market cap of $51.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BIIB. raised Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Biogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $415.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Biogen from $359.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $358.16 price target on Biogen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Biogen from $244.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $396.68.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

