State of Michigan Retirement System Has $62.54 Million Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 453.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 272,200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System owned 0.12% of General Dynamics worth $62,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,129,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,565,349,000 after buying an additional 149,651 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 6.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,601,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,198,584,000 after purchasing an additional 421,493 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,523,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $637,887,000 after purchasing an additional 79,770 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in General Dynamics by 63.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,641,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $479,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,217 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in General Dynamics by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,463,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $447,258,000 after purchasing an additional 65,858 shares during the period. 78.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on GD. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna increased their price target on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.67.

Shares of NYSE GD traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $198.37. The company had a trading volume of 655,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,586. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $129.17 and a one year high of $201.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.58. The company has a market cap of $55.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

