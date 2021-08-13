State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,843,811 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,493,000 shares during the period. AT&T comprises about 1.3% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. State of Michigan Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of AT&T worth $225,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,173,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $822,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,811,593 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 536.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,841,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,715,000 after acquiring an additional 10,823,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,116,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,896,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548,263 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 604.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,092,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,429,000 after acquiring an additional 5,227,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 49,780.4% in the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,912,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902,870 shares in the last quarter. 50.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of T traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.19. 21,933,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,080,957. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. New Street Research raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.12.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

See Also: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.