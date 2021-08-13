State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,935,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,918,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System owned approximately 1.23% of Vistra worth $110,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vistra by 8.4% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 54,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vistra by 8.7% in the second quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 108,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 8,647 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Vistra in the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Vistra in the second quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in Vistra by 87.5% in the second quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 23,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 11,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VST stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.40. 2,038,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,444,607. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.47 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Guggenheim raised shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities increased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.38.

In other Vistra news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $127,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,096.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

