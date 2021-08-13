State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 0.7% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $125,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price target for the company. Truist raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.74.

Shares of UNH traded up $3.71 on Friday, reaching $409.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,536,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,049,745. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $407.96. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $289.64 and a 12-month high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at $396,038,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total transaction of $1,594,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,459,630.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

