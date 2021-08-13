State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 571,249 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 0.8% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Visa were worth $133,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Visa by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its position in Visa by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $232.65. The company had a trading volume of 5,443,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,302,781. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company has a market capitalization of $453.19 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.62.

In other Visa news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total value of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $2,756,723.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,355 shares of company stock valued at $20,726,576 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

