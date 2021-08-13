State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 11,100 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,428,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $64,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 69.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.37. 15,839,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,110,965. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $51.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $206.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WFC. Barclays boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Argus boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.41.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

