State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 3,400 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $47,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $580,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total value of $2,076,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,292. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $606,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,909,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,687 shares of company stock valued at $24,807,495 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $638.90.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $6.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $587.83. The company had a trading volume of 638,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $116.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 698.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $432.10 and a 12-month high of $608.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $550.88.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

