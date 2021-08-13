State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 7,500 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 349,940 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in NIKE were worth $54,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 355 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its holdings in NIKE by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $171.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,962,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,463,621. The stock has a market cap of $271.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.01. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $105.11 and a one year high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

In other NIKE news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $2,508,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,905,692.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 403,010 shares of company stock valued at $63,743,181 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.