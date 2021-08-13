State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,591 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Walmart were worth $51,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 81.8% in the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,144 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Walmart by 13.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 38,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.5% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 185,562 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,168,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Walmart by 10.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 353,553 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $48,023,000 after acquiring an additional 32,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 3.8% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 535,199 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $72,694,000 after acquiring an additional 19,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.48.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $949,002,976.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,254,892. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total transaction of $1,370,866.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,362,292 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $149.53. The stock had a trading volume of 5,320,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,306,682. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.03. The company has a market cap of $419.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

