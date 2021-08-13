State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 99.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 567,574 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282,500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System owned 0.05% of QUALCOMM worth $81,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 63,741 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 26.8% during the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 57.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,693 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.2% during the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 267,039 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $38,168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the period. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at $235,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $148.64. 5,762,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,191,736. The firm has a market cap of $167.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $108.30 and a 1 year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

QCOM has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.81.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,411 shares of company stock worth $458,160. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

