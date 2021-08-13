State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 127,500 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 802,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System owned about 0.05% of Philip Morris International worth $79,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $2,075,000. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,847,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 637.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 370,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,881,000 after buying an additional 320,339 shares in the last quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,891,000 after buying an additional 30,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.05.

Shares of PM stock traded up $1.58 on Friday, hitting $101.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,214,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,517,239. The stock has a market cap of $158.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.02. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.93 and a twelve month high of $101.83.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.84%.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.