State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 375,500 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 41.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 528,224 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 375,500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Applied Materials worth $75,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 190.5% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 305 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 290 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. ICAP upped their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.58.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.90. The stock had a trading volume of 8,805,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,795,188. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.00. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.15 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total transaction of $1,863,405.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total value of $862,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 314,171 shares of company stock valued at $43,984,125 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

