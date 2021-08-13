State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 48,600 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,295,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System owned approximately 1.46% of Equitrans Midstream worth $53,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,530,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,491,000 after purchasing an additional 323,811 shares during the period. Valueworks LLC boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 577,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 12,330 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,795,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,433,000 after purchasing an additional 246,426 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 719,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 53,892 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 78,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Shares of Equitrans Midstream stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.57. 2,063,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,818,889. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $11.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.67.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $348.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Equitrans Midstream’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.51%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ETRN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitrans Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.54.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.