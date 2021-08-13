State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 5,400 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,271,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Altria Group worth $60,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,762,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,099,076,000 after acquiring an additional 8,184,592 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,078,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,049,000 after purchasing an additional 557,181 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,834,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761,712 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,321,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,712,000 after purchasing an additional 802,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,493,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,360,000 after purchasing an additional 133,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $48.60. 4,952,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,524,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.83 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The company has a market capitalization of $89.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.72.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. As a group, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 78.90%.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

