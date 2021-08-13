Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.82 Billion

Analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) will report sales of $4.82 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.58 billion and the highest is $5.02 billion. Steel Dynamics reported sales of $2.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 106.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full-year sales of $17.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.83 billion to $17.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $15.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.38 billion to $16.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 113.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

STLD stock opened at $72.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.05. The company has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.45. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $28.31 and a 1-year high of $73.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 12.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after purchasing an additional 28,050 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 145.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 79.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

