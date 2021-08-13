SteepCoin (STEEP) Market Cap Hits $168,593.32

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded 200.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Over the last week, SteepCoin has traded 129.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SteepCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SteepCoin has a market cap of $168,593.32 and $83.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $475.10 or 0.01022729 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 45.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 129.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000225 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 148.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About SteepCoin

SteepCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official website is www.steepcoin.net/en. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

SteepCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SteepCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SteepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

