Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Acquires 132,778 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 84.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 290,758 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 132,778 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,779,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 224,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 27,640 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 262,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 14,177 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 341,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 8,480 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 129,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $27,345.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,652.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,607 shares of company stock worth $1,193,058 over the last 90 days. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KMI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.21. 7,471,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,575,382. The firm has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.12. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $19.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.03.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

Several analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.93.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

