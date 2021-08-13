Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Acquires 1,427 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for 2.2% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $13,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 2.0% in the first quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 23,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its holdings in Amgen by 8.5% in the first quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 1,553 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in Amgen by 3.5% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 25,662 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $229.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,611,438. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.12. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $130.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMGN. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.05.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.