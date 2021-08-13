Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Acquires 4,102 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,061 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $7,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Boeing by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,113,339,000 after acquiring an additional 607,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,028,467,000 after acquiring an additional 363,662 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 1.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,062,538 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $525,370,000 after buying an additional 37,700 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 21.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $484,381,000 after buying an additional 338,090 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 1.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,877,422 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $477,845,000 after buying an additional 21,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Boeing stock traded down $3.72 on Friday, reaching $234.46. The company had a trading volume of 6,357,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,914,134. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $141.58 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.20. The stock has a market cap of $137.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BA. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. raised their target price on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.59.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

