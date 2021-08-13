Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Boosts Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Sysco accounts for 2.0% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $12,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,255,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,465,000 after purchasing an additional 162,208 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,441,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457,144 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Sysco by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,728,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,306,000 after purchasing an additional 161,578 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sysco by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,608,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,907,000 after purchasing an additional 106,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 15.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,826,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,331,000 after acquiring an additional 497,991 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $13,076,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $395,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $29,017,234.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock worth $93,808,035. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.78.

SYY stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.44. 145,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,340,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.44. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $53.85 and a 1-year high of $86.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.63.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. The company’s revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.53%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

