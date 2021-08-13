Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Boosts Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,277 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,973 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 81.8% during the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,144 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 7,265 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Walmart by 13.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 38,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Walmart by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 185,562 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,168,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Walmart by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 353,553 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,023,000 after purchasing an additional 32,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 535,199 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $72,694,000 after acquiring an additional 19,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.53. 5,300,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,306,555. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.03. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The firm has a market cap of $419.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $845,283.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total transaction of $1,391,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,362,292. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Stephens upped their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $158.00 price target on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.48.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

