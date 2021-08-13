Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Buys 1,133 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $1,885,000. First Interstate Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 203,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 24,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,829,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 34.1% in the first quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 109,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,524,000 after acquiring an additional 7,054 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $447.85. 2,944,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,336,384. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $320.92 and a one year high of $447.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $433.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

