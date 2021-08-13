Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Buys 4,712 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for 2.1% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $12,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $120,358.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,393,932.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,464 shares of company stock worth $6,097,611. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $87.25. 3,050,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,395,845. The stock has a market cap of $131.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $51.92 and a 52 week high of $89.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.77.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

