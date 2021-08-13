Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Buys 5,310 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola comprises about 1.6% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $9,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 70.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 844.4% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KO. UBS Group increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

In related news, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $1,804,480.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,424.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $1,124,971.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 196,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,116,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,580 shares of company stock worth $6,403,466. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.23. 7,705,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,020,431. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $46.97 and a 12 month high of $57.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $246.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.63.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

